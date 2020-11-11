ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and City Mayor Tim Kaumo hope shoppers will consider supporting small businesses when it’s time to start running holiday errands; after all, when small businesses thrive, so does our community.
Kaumo is inviting locals and visitors to participate in the Mayor’s Challenge: 5 on Main; it’s a pledge to support local businesses at least five times during the holiday season. Residents and travelers can do so by purchasing gifts, dining or participating in holiday events in Downtown. Holiday shoppers are encouraged to accept the challenge via social media, using the hashtag #5onMain and #mayorschallenge.
According to Kaumo, shopping local promotes more community wealth.
“Local businesses donate to many local charities,” Kaumo said in a press release. “That wouldn’t occur if purchases are made outside of our community.”
“Shopping locally supports our local merchants as well as the entire community,” he said.
“If residents feel Rock Springs doesn't have options, check again. We have many unique shops throughout our community that need our support and they offer fantastic merchandise, Kaumo said. “It's important to shop local always and especially during the holiday season.”
“My favorite part of holiday shopping is getting the chance to visit with people, enjoy the holiday vibe and searching for those special gifts that bring joy to our loved ones come Christmas morning,” he said.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.