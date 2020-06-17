CODY — Wyatt Maze and Cole Ledford, both of Rock Springs were among Wyoming Connections Academy’s 51 senior online graduates on June 5.
While graduates were unable to walk across the stage to receive their diploma as tradition, school administrators and teachers honored the graduates with proper pomp and circumstance during the virtual graduation ceremony.
With the online graduation ceremony, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate this milestone and celebrate the many accomplishments of the Class of 2020. Fortunately, due to the school's full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at Wyoming Connections Academy were able to maintain their education consistently and without interruption during the public health crisis.
"Our 2020 graduating class is incredibly inspiring and talented," Shannon Siebert, principal at Wyoming Connections Academy said in a press release. "It has been a joy watching them grow into the accomplished young adults they are today. We couldn't be prouder."
For more information visit www.WyomingConnectionsAcademy.com.
