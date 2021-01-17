CHADRON, Nebraska — Morgan McClaren of Kemmerer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chadron State College on Dec. 18, 2020. The college honored 127 candidates for bachelor's degrees during winter 2020 Commencement. The ceremony premiered on YouTube Dec. 18. John Murphy of Harrison, Nebraska, offered the opening moment of reflection and Jaime Gonzalez of Bridgeport, Nebraska, gave the closing moment of reflection. The speaker was Dr. JoAnne Owens-Nauslar, a well-known health and fitness expert.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Report Jan. 13: Arrests for simple battery, warrants
- Wyoming's total confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40,000
- IRS warns Wyoming taxpayers about scams as stimulus payments are delivered
- Wyoming GOP condemns Cheney
- Counties prepare for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- Health officials: COVID-19 vaccination rollout will accelerate
- Choose a word for 2021
- Two Sweetwater County residents named to Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce
- Arrest Report Jan. 15: Several locals and group from MI arrested
- Active coronavirus cases down by 167
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.