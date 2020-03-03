Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 21F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 21F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.