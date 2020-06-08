ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will offer future and current students, parents, and high school counselors the opportunity to meet with Western's Admissions Team, virtually, at 3 p.m. every Wednesday until Aug. 12.
Interested parties are welcome to join the meetings via Zoom to have questions answered and to learn more about Western. There will be surprise guests and prizes at several of the meetings which may include faculty, staff and current students. The Team will also walk you through the steps to apply to make the process quick and easy.
"We are so excited to have a weekly opportunity to meet this summer to assist students, their families, and the community. We know with the uncertainty in the world right now, making a decision about college can feel scarier than normal. Things will get better, and we want to assure you that we are here every step of the way. Attendees will win prizes each week, so be sure to join. The Admissions Department is looking forward to meeting you," Rachel Hofer, Admissions Counselor at Western said in a press release.
To join a zoom meeting, use the following link: https://westernwyoming.zoom.us/j/9661840656 or call in by dialing 1-669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID number: 96618406561 followed by the pound key.
Visit Western's Stampede Tour webpage at www.westernwyoming.edu/chat for more information. For questions regarding these events or to contact the Admissions Department , please email admissions@westernwyoming.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.