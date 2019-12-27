12-28-19 meet your neighbor Angie Sabin
Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero

ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Angie Sabin. She works as spa coordinator at Escape Day Spa & Boutique on Broadway Street. Her part-time, seasonal job includes helping clients settle into the relaxation area, helping providers and working to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Angie is also a student at Western Wyoming Community College studying business management and accounting. She was born and raised in Rock Springs. After living in other parts of Wyoming for awhile, Angie and her family moved back to Rock Springs six years ago when her husband got a job in the area. "It's just home," she said. Angie has two kids, a senior in high school and a 4-year-old. Her favorite thing about living here is being so close to Flaming Gorge Reservoir since her family does a lot of boating. If you see your neighbor Angie, be sure to say, “Hi!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.