ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Angie Sabin. She works as spa coordinator at Escape Day Spa & Boutique on Broadway Street. Her part-time, seasonal job includes helping clients settle into the relaxation area, helping providers and working to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Angie is also a student at Western Wyoming Community College studying business management and accounting. She was born and raised in Rock Springs. After living in other parts of Wyoming for awhile, Angie and her family moved back to Rock Springs six years ago when her husband got a job in the area. "It's just home," she said. Angie has two kids, a senior in high school and a 4-year-old. Her favorite thing about living here is being so close to Flaming Gorge Reservoir since her family does a lot of boating. If you see your neighbor Angie, be sure to say, “Hi!”
