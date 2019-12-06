ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Arath Vera. He works at LnGA Gifts at the White Mountain Mall. His job includes sales, stocking, cleaning and organizing. Arath moved to Rock Springs two months ago from Utah. He has family here and said he thinks that he will like living in this area. Arath appreciates that Rock Springs is a smaller town and that it seems like a calm area without a lot of crime. If you see your neighbor Arath, be sure to say, “Hi!”
