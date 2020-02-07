ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor BreAnn Alvey. She and her family moved to the area eight years ago from Utah. BreAnn teaches private piano lessons at her music studio and cares for her six children. Her husband Paul Alvey owns and operates the Rock Springs Sonic Drive-in. Their oldest child is a boy and the rest are girls. BreAnn said her favorite things about living here are her good neighborhood and all the community activities available. She said there is always something to do such as stuff at the Civic Center, games, art functions and library events. “You never get bored living here,” she said. On Friday, BreAnn and her twin girls attended Munchkins Bounce. BreAnn and Grace played with a hula hoop while Joy enjoyed one of the bouncy houses. If you see your neighbor BreAnn, be sure to say, “Hi!”
Meet your neighbor: BreAnn Alvey
Meet your neighbor: BreAnn Alvey
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charged dropped in 2018 case
- Arrest Report Feb. 1
- Man charged with alleged attempted second-degree murder
- Smith Mansion property purchased
- "A dream come true"
- Pileup closes I-80 east of Laramie
- Novalee S. Grant
- A very Red Tie Gala
- Arrest Report Feb. 2
- Shocked and sobbing: Slamdance documentaries are powerful and important
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.