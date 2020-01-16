ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Brian Worthington. He is a service supervisor with All West Communications in downtown Rock Springs who works with other employees to make sure all installs and trouble calls are done on time and correctly. Brian spends about 80 percent of his time out in the field and the rest in the office. He is from Michigan and moved to Rock Springs four years ago after living in Utah for awhile. He enjoys living in southwest Wyoming because of all the outdoor activities available, especially in the Flaming Gorge area. He also likes the community and said a small town is nice after growing up in a city. If you see your neighbor Brian, be sure to say, “Hi!”
