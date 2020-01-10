ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Bryan “Hairy” Foster. He is a self-proclaimed hustler who owns two small businesses: Graffiti Records on North Front Street and Hairy’s Mobile Ice Cream Truck. When the previous owners of Graffiti Records decided to retire, they asked Hairy if he would be interested in taking over. After having been a customer there nearly every day since before he can remember, Hairy decided it would be the perfect fit. He became the new owner in September. Hairy was born and raised in Rock Springs and thinks he’ll remain here for the rest of his life, even though he would prefer a tropical climate. “It’s my hometown — it’s where my wife and my house and my kids are.”
