ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Cody Muniz. He works as recreation supervisor at the Rock Springs Civic Center. He is responsible for city programs including Little Squirts Sports for 3 -to 6-year-old kids, youth development basketball and flag football, summer camps for 5- to 12-year-olds and adult league sports. This includes writing lesson plans, providing oversight and going out with employees who conduct programs. When not at work, Cody also serves as referee for middle and high school sports as well as helping with stats at Western Wyoming Community College. He was born and raised in Rock Springs and has extended family here. Cody enjoys being a part of the local community and all the events offered. “That’s why I’m still here,” he said. Cody has a 7-year-old son named Kaleb who can take advantage of the many youth activities. If you see your neighbor Cody, be sure to say, “Hi!”
web only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.