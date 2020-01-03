Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 12F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 12F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.