ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Denise Webster. She is the owner/operator of Coal Train Coffee Depot in downtown Rock Springs and lives in Farson. She said driving to her business every day can be challenging in the winter. Managing the coffee shop includes everything from hiring, training and ordering products to serving customers. Her vision was to develop a gathering place in the community. Denise said her mission has been accomplished, and it warms her heart. Denise was born and raised in Montana and moved to Farson about 15 years ago when she married a man who lived there. She enjoys living in the area and said she loves how connected people are and the close friendships that have developed. If you see your neighbor Denise, be sure to say, “Hi!”
