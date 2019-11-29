ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Jamie Loredo. She is an activities coordinator and facilities secretary at Rock Springs Young at Heart. Her work includes planning in-house activities as well as doing clerical work and new hire orientations. Jamie is basically a Rock Springs native. She was born in Casper, but her parents moved to Rock Springs just a few weeks later, and she’s been here ever since. Jamie said her family travels a lot and has considered the possibility of branching out to a place like Colorado or Idaho but decided that Rock Springs is home. She likes living her since she is more of a cold weather than a hot weather person. She enjoys outdoor activities including hiking and visiting nearby mountains and forests. Jamie and her husband will have been married for 15 years in 2020, and she has two daughters, ages 5 and 12. She said Rock Springs is a great place to raise girls. If you see your neighbor Jamie, be sure to say, “Hi!”
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigation to examine Rocky Mountain Power's plant closure plans
- Big Piney seventh-grader makes a mark in football
- Arrest Report Nov. 26
- Winter storm warning in effect until Tuesday morning
- Arrest Report Nov. 27
- Arrest Report Nov. 28
- Arrest Report Nov. 25
- Arrest Report Nov. 29
- Special prosecutor investigates deputy county attorney
- Arrest Report Nov. 24
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.