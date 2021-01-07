ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Jeffery Winner, the production manager at Pinnacle Solutions. In this photo, and others at rocketminer.com, he’s cutting down a 40-foot pine tree that’s going bald from a tree disease known as “spider mites.” In addition to being a tree nerd with the ability to identify tree issues, he also oversees and coordinates a wide range of construction projects including roofing, siding, and more.
The reason he loves what he does? “It’s the variety of the places I get to see and the things I get to do. I’m never in the same place week to week. It’s way better than a desk job that way, “ he said. He adds, “Plus, I get to start a chain saw,” before he starts up his chainsaw again. Outside of work, he says the lights of his life are his kids and working on his Jeep. If you see your neighbor Jeffery Winner, be sure to say, “Hi!”
