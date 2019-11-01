ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Kari Wells. She works as an administrative assistant at Rock Springs Animal Control and has lived in Rock Springs for seven years. Wells said she is Wyoming born and bred, having lived in the state for all but eight years of her life. Her favorite things about living in this area are all of the outdoor activities available and “how supportive the community is of anyone and everyone.” If you see your neighbor Kari, be sure to say “Hi!”
