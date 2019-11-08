ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Monica Ruiz. She works as dayhab manager at Able Hands in Rock Springs. Her job includes planning activities for individuals with traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities as well as office work. Thursday’s featured activity was decorating an adopted tree on Dewar Drive for the holidays. Examples of other activities offered are crafts, bingo and pie socials.
Monica has lived in Rock Springs since 2013. She was born in Mexico and lived in Nebraska before moving here. Her favorite thing about living in this area is the people. she likes that it is a small community where everyone is friendly. She doesn’t like the weather much, though. If you see your neighbor Monica, be sure to say, “Hi!”
