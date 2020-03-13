ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Nichole Martin. Her work as design manager at Joy's Flower's and Gifts is not just a job — it's a passion. She stays busy with customer service; overseeing arrangements for clients as well as the cooler; meeting with brides to helps them coordinate and find inspiration; planning and mapping out holiday specials; and helping with orders. Nichole started working in floral design while in high school. Although it was not the career direction she had planned, floral design stuck with her and became a huge passion. She is now studying to become certified with the American Institute of Floral Designers, which she said will be "quite a feat."
Nichole was born in Rock Springs, grew up in Arkansas, and then moved back to Rock Springs in 2010 when she was in high school. She said the area has grown on her, and that she loves the mountains and the people. If you see your neighbor Nichole Martin, be sure to say, “Hi!”
