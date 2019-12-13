ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Nikki Parker. She works as a dog groomer at Muttley Crue on North Front Street. Nikki has worked as a dog groomer for 19 years and has owned Muttley Crue since September of 2018. She was born and raised in Mississippi and has lived in Rock Springs for 27 years. She did move away once but came back. “Now, I’m stuck,” she said. Nikki said people here are supportive of the dog grooming field, and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has helped her a lot since she’s been part of the downtown business community. If you see your neighbor Nikki, be sure to say, “Hi!”
