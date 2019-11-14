11-16-19 neighbor Sheri DeBernardi

Nutritional services manager at Eastside Elementary

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Lisa Romero

ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Sheri DeBernardi. She works as nutritional services manager at Eastside Elementary, overseeing and participating in the preparation and serving of breakfast and lunch at the school. Sheri is a lifelong Sweetwater County resident, born and raised in Rock Springs. She has always liked this area and the people who live here, saying it is a nice community where people are willing to help one another. “It’s a wonderful place to raise your children,” she said. Sheri also likes the open spaces and lack of crowds in our corner of Wyoming. If you see your neighbor Sheri, be sure to say, “Hi!”

