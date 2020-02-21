02-22-20 neighbor Staci Ann Martin

GREEN RIVER — Meet your neighbor Staci Ann Martin. As owner/manager of Staci Ann’s Cafe, she serves in every capacity including cook, server and bottle washer. This is her sixth year at the cafe. Staci Ann was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, lived in Lyman as a child, and moved to Green River about 45 years ago. She is married, has four kids, and her ninth grandchild is due in April. Staci Ann likes living in Green River because of the friendly, helpful people and the outdoor recreational opportunities available nearby. She enjoys camping and going to the lake. If you see your neighbor Staci Ann, be sure to say, “Hi!”

