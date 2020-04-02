ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbor Tiffany Uranker-Webb. She has worked as a nurse in Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s emergency department since 2009.
“I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a nurse,” said Uranker-Webb, who is MHSC’s trauma coordinator. “I always said ‘baby nurse,’ but I ended up in the ER. I love the ER because we always have new challenges, and I like the critical thinking and action the ER provides. It’s her job to review all of the charts that are flagged as trauma. She provides feedback to nursing staff regarding the care of these patients and provides performance improvement for them. Uranker-Webb also serves as the SANE Team coordinator. The SANE Team is trained to deal with sexual assault victims, performing medical, psychological and forensic exams.
Uranker-Webb is also an active member of the community. She has been involved in the Life R U Ready program for the last five years representing the hospital. She also works a nurse at Maya-Medi-Spa, and has several kids who are involved in sports.
Thank you, Tiffany, for your service to our community.
