ROCK SPRINGS — Meet your neighbors Ginger Platt and Linda Sanchez-Guthrie. Both have been serving as housekeepers at Deer Trail Assisted Living since May 2014. They are “two peas in a pod,” according to Deer Trail Administrator Jeff Smith. The two women work together doing laundry and cleaning residents’ rooms and the rest of the facility. Both love the residents, love their job, have great bosses, and said they feel appreciated. They get very attached to the seniors they interact with each day, so the hardest part of the job is when someone dies. They said we’re like a family here.
Ginger has been a Rock Springs resident since 1987, moving to the area from New England. Before coming to Deer Trail, she worked at the Rock Springs Young at Heart Center for many years. Ginger has loved seniors ever since she was a child. Working at Deer Trail is her “sanity in life,” she said.
Linda is a Sweetwater County native, and Deer Trail is a new career path for her. She worked at the FMC trona mine for 33 years, retiring in 2009. Linda’s new career gives her a sense of purpose and is very fulfilling. She loves to hear the residents’ stories, and said that she works with others at Deer Trail to make life the best it can be for them.
