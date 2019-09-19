MEETEETSE — The public is encouraged to come to Meeteetse for Ferret Day on Saturday, Sept. 28. Ferret Day is an annual celebration of the endangered black-footed ferrets’ rediscovery in Meeteetse in 1981. The ferret was reintroduced in 2016 in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the rediscovery and has become a symbol of the town.
Ferret Day will begin at 10 a.m. at the Meeteetse Museums with the story of rediscovery told by Kris Hogg. Following the retelling of the famous event, “little ferrets” can play games with the Meeteetse Recreation District at the school football field from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., come hear the Basin Fiddlers perform at the Elkhorn Bar and Grill. They will be followed by an open mic from 1-4 p.m. Local and traveling musicians are welcome to perform during this time. In addition to local musicians, check out local craft and food vendors, who will be set up in the Ferret Den and on Water Avenue.
This is a chance to see North America’s most endangered animal -- the black-footed ferret. Thanks to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a live black-footed ferret will be on display at the Meeteetse Museums all day. Wyoming Game and Fish will also be present with current counts on the Meeteetse ferrets that were first reintroduced in 2016. Even Farrah the Black-Footed Ferret, the museum’s mascot, will be around and about throughout the day!
After the events in town, join us at the Cody Theatre for a free film-screening of “Ferret Town.” Doors open at 6:30 pm and the event starts at 7 p.m. There will be exclusive footage not seen in the Wyoming PBS version of the film. Following the screening, participants will get a chance to pose ferret and film questions to a panel including Virginia Moore, Dana Nelson, and Hog.
People can stick around after the event for free refreshments provided by Fat Racks BBQ. If you missed the live black-footed ferret in Meeteetse, it will be on display at the Cody Theatre during the film.
All events for the day are free including the film screening. However, due to limited space at the screening, organizers suggest people pick up the free tickets at the Meeteetse Museums beforehand. Tickets will also be available at the door during the event.
This project is supported in part by an award from the Wyoming Arts Council, with funding from the Wyoming State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For additional information about this event, contact Amy Phillips at 307-868-2423 or programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
