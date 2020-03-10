ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwatermemorial.com has never been easier to use.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County collaborated with Scorpion, a marketing and technology company that serves the healthcare industry, for the design of the hospital’s new, easy-to-navigate site.
“Every bit of information included on our new website was done with our patients and visitors in mind,” said Deb Sutton, MHSC Marketing and Public Relations Director. “The many specialties and services we offer are now much easier to access.”
The site continues to offer user-friendly features such as online bill-pay, career opportunities, and access to both patient portals. Visitors also will find an enhanced provider tab,leadership team listing and contact information, and services listings with more information to help you plan your visit.
Some of the new features include information on how to volunteer, area healthcare resources, and the hospital’s Person-Centered Care initiative. The new Primary Care page outlines options available for your first stop in medical care – Family Medicine, Pediatrics or Internal Medicine.
One exciting new addition is the “Featured Provider” section on the landing page.
“It’s a great way to introduce our doctors to the community,” Sutton said. “Providers and services change periodically; this keeps users up to date. It also gives users an idea of our wide range of skilled healthcare professionals. We have about a dozen Specialty Clinics, and will be adding more. This is a fantastic way to discover or to be reminded of all that the clinics we offer.”
“Our new calendar is more user-friendly,” she said. “It includes all of the events, classes and meetings the hospital offers. It also includes community meetings that use the county hospital’s facilities on a regular basis.
“The site will only continue to improve with prevention information, news items and healthcare information that is important to our community.”
Working with Scorpion took so much of the stress out of planning the best site possible, Sutton said.
According to Christine Brello, Scorpion’s Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Scorpion is committed to helping clients like Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County improve their digital presence so they can better serve their patients.
“Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is an excellent example of a healthcare organization that is investing in their digital presence and equipping their patients with the resources they need to better navigate their care,” Brello said. “We’re honored to serve as their partner as they continue working to improve their patient digital experiences and grow their organization to new levels of success.”
MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.
