ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees has elected new officers for 2019-20.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the board, trustees elected Taylor Jones as board president. He replaces Richard Mathey, who was elected vice-president, the seat previously held by Jones.
Marty Kelsey will continue to serve as treasurer. Ed Tardoni will continue to serve as secretary. Barbara Sowada also serves on the board.
The Board of Trustees at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County meet on the first Wednesday of every month in the hospital classrooms, unless otherwise posted publicly. Board meetings are open to the public.
MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.