GREEN RIVER — The Lincoln Middle School Christmas care packages for soldiers committee were presented with a $250 check from the Local Steelworkers No. 13214. The funds will be used to help defray the cost of mailing the boxes overseas. The current cost is $18-$20. The LincolnMiddle School group is also accepting items for the care packages. If anyone would like a list of items, they can contact director Lori Hastart at hasterl@swcsd2.org or at 307-872-4400. Pictured front from left are Ashlynn Silva, Jazlynn Hunt, Juliet Peterson, Zaeya Morrison, Robert Heward, Taegan Maes, Charity Martin, Jimmy Cordova and Camron West. Back row is Taylor Dalton, Andrew German, Molly Thompson, Brodie Barrett, Trevor Johnson, Harry Hopkin, Malakie Thompson and Trenton Stevenson.