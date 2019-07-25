ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs City Council unanimously voted to appoint Mike Hulen to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Board of Directors on July 16. Hulen will replace Danielle Torpey, who resigned to attend graduate school in Washington.
He is a lifetime resident of Rock Springs. He currently co-owns and manages Square State Brewing in downtown Rock Springs. Hulen also has a strong background in the oil and gas industry.
According to Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager, he's excited to have Hulen on the board.
"His business sense and ownership in a growing downtown business will be a great asset to the board," Banks added.
Hulen said he's eager to contribute.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. For more information, call 307-352-1434 or visit DowntownRS.com
