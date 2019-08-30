GREEN RIVER — Assistant coach Andy Trumble meets with members of the Green River High School tennis team prior to the start of matches scheduled against Rock Springs High School on Thursday afternoon. Tennis teams hosted a military appreciation event, wearing T-shirts and honoring veterans. A rainstorm hit, however, forcing the cancellation of competition, and the match was rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Green River High School. For another photo, go to Page A10.
