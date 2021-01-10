ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host the first ever Craft Cocktail Week in Downtown Rock Springs. All specialty cocktails are $5. Participants must be 21 years or older, and city and state drinking laws apply.
Explore craft cocktails with fixed prices while participating in a selfie challenges. It’s also an opportunity for locals and visitors to support small businesses, according to a press release.
Try specialty cocktails from Jan. 21- 31at these locations:
— Bitter Creek Brewing: Bailee’s Peachy New Year
Served in a glass rimmed with orange sanding sugar and garnished with an orange, Bailee's Peachy New Year features vodka, peach schnapps and Rose’s lime juice.
— Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant: Traditional Margarita
— Joe’s Liquor and Bar: Smoked Peach Mule
A new twist on the traditional mule with fresh peach puree, house made simple syrup and fresh lime juice are topped with ginger beer smoked with Alder wood for a kick of flavor.
— Park Lounge: Park Lounge Pineapple Perfection
A blend of Smirnoff Whipped Vodka and pineapple juice, topped with a splash of grenadine.
— Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar: Sidekicks Chai Swizzle
Hot Chai tea topped with Bailey’s Irish Cream
— Square State Brewing: Bloody Beer
House made Bloody Mary mix blended with your beer of choice, Square State recommends Allen's Ale or Louisville Chugger, served with a skewer of garnish.
— Toastmaster: Toasted Sunset
The Toasted Sunset is a citrusy blend of Amsterdam Grapefruit Vodka, whipped vodka and triple sec topped off with a lemonade and a splash of grenadine.
— The Wyoming Club: Bronze Boot
An orange twist on cream soda with Pendleton poured on as you sip. You pour on your own Pendleton.
Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying the cocktails at each location on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook or Instagram page using #RSCocktailWeek. After the participants post their photos from each location during this spirited event, they can claim their complimentary pint glass at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 South Main Street.
There will also be a People’s Choice Award for best cocktail in Downtown.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
