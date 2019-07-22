ROCK SPRINGS — The Veterans Administation Mobile Vet Center will visit Rock Springs on July 30-31 to host a community outreach event.
The event is for all veterans, service members and their families. The focus is connecting combat veterans and service members with free professional readjustment counseling to aid with a successful transition from military to civilian life or for issues related to traumatic events experienced during military service and combat deployments.
Staff will also be available to answer questions, assist veterans with enrolling into VA health care, provide referrals to local Veteran Service Officers (VSO) for compensation and disability claims and provide VA benefits explanation and referrals.
The Mobile Vet Center will be at the VA Clinic at 1401 Gateway Blvd. in Rock Springs from 8 a.m. to 4 pm on July 30 and at the Sweetwater Events Complex from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 31 at Wyoming's Big Show.
