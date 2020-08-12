Private Michael Montoya

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council honored a local Wyoming National Guard member at their meeting on Aug. 4. The Council, that has for years honored local military soldiers, presented Private Michael Montoya with a plaque and certificate in appreciation for his service. Montoya graduated from basic training in March and he has continued into Advanced Infantry Training. Montoya addressed the council saying it was a great honor to receive recognition on the night the council proclaimed the city a Purple Heart City. Montoya is motivated by how the National Guard responds to reconstruction missions and how he can help when he is called to respond to domestic emergencies. He also said he was thankful and that the city of Green River has always supported the Wyoming National Guard and those who serve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.