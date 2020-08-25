My reason for starting this column was to offer easy and inexpensive meal ideas. During this COVID-19 virus epidemic I knew people would be staying home, and not going out. I wanted to offer people some of the recipes that I enjoy cooking, and hope that it might offer readers with some ideas they might like to try.
As my medical issues became worse, and I could no longer stand for a long time making more complicated dishes, I looked to find recipes that I could just throw together quickly and easily, and leave few dishes to clean up.
My go-to vessels are usually Dutch ovens, stock pots, skillets, slow cookers and sheet pans.
Here are a couple more recipes that I make:
ONE-POT CHICKEN ENCHILADA PASTA
Ingredients:
One box uncooked medium pasta shells
One 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained, (I use fire roasted)
One 10 ounce can enchilada sauce (either red or green, and depending on your head tolerance)
2 cups water
One bunch thinly sliced green onions
2 teaspoons chili powder
One 15 ounce can black beans, drained, rinsed
One 10.8 ounce package frozen whole kernel sweet corn
Two cooked chicken breasts, shredded, (roasted or boiled)
Two 8 ounces cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges and sour cream, if desired
— In Dutch oven, add tomatoes, enchilada sauce, water and chili powder. Heat to boiling over high heat; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered 14 to 16 minutes, stirring frequently. Add pasta and cook until pasta is tender.
— Stir in beans, corn and chicken; return to simmering. Cook two minutes longer to combine flavors. Remove from heat; stir in cheese.
— Top with green onion greens. Serve with cilantro, lime wedges and sour cream.
SLOW-COOKER HAMBURGER HASH
3 pounds lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One 15 ounce can tomato puree
One 10.75 ounce can condensed cream soup (I use celery)
One 10.5 ounce can condensed French onion soup with beef stock
¾ cup water
One 28 ounce frozen bag O'Brien potatoes with onions and peppers, thawed
Four medium carrots, diced
1 teaspoon salt
— Cook beef in skillet over medium-high heat about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until brown; drain. Add potatoes and cook for about 10-15 minutes to add a bit of color.
— Add meat and potatoes to slow cooker. Add carrots, salt, tomato puree, soup, water and salt. Mix all ingredients together carefully in slow cooker.
— Cover and cook on low heat setting 8 to 9 hours or until vegetables are tender. Hash will hold on low heat setting up to two hours.
