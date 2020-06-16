Growing up my mom had so many memorable recipes she used to cook. I have shared her chili con carnie and boiled dinner recipes, and I thought I might share a couple others.
She has been on my mind so much lately, and that includes more of her recipes. Some of my fond childhood memories included cooking with my mom.
One of these recipes, cabbage rolls, is not what I would consider cooking with ease, but it has special meaning for me, because my mom always made them for my birthday meal. My birthday is two days before St. Patrick’s Day, and her cabbage rolls served for us as a replacement for corned beef and cabbage. My birthday parties usually had a St. Patrick’s Day theme as well.
Cabbage rolls
Ingredients:
1 pounds ground beef
1 large head of cabbage
1 cup white rice
1 small finely chopped onion
¼ cup white vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
— Add ground beef, rice, onion and salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl and mix together.
— In a large stock pot boil the whole head of cabbage for about one-half hour.
— Carefully take cabbage out of pot, cut out the core and peal apart the layers of the cabbage.
— Discard all but about two cups of water, and add vinegar.
— Fill each cabbage leaf with approximately 1/4 to 1/3 cup of meat mixture (depending on size of the leaf). Wrap leaves around meat like a burrito, starting with the larger end of the leaf. We usually secure them with a wooden toothpick and warn everyone served to watch for them. Continue until all leaves are filled, and place them in the pot with the cabbage water and vinegar.
— Steam the cabbage rolls on low heat for approximately two hours.
We usually serve the cabbage rolls with mashed potatoes.
If you like, you could add a 14 ½ ounce can of tomato sauce to the pot, which I believe most people do, but we always cooked our cabbage rolls without tomatoes.
This usually serves about six, but for leftovers, or to freeze for future meals, you can increase the amount of the ingredients.
Swiss steak
Ingredients:
One 1 ½ pound round steak
All-purpose flour, just enough to dust the steaks
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper
Olive or vegetable oil,
One 14 ½ ounce can of diced tomatoes
1 medium onion, cut into strips
1 medium bell pepper, cut into strips
1 ½ cups of water, plus more if needed
— Cut steak into serving-size pieces.
— Season, to taste, with garlic powder and salt and pepper.
— Dust meat with flour and shake off excess.
— In heavy skillet, brown both sides of meat in either olive or vegetable oil.
— Turn down heat and pour tomatoes, onion, bell pepper and water over the steaks.
— Simmer over low heat for approximately one and one-half to two hours or until meat is tender. You may need to add more water, if necessary to keep meat partially covered.
I use an electric skillet, like my mom always has, and just keep watch on the liquid level.
The low and slow process of cooking tenderizes the tougher steaks, but if you want a quicker cook, you could use cubed steaks, and cut the cooking time to about one hour.
Like the cabbage rolls, we usually serve Swiss steaks with mashed potatoes.
This makes about four servings.
