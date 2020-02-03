CHEYENNE -- Safe2Tell Wyoming received a record number of tips in 2019, according to numbers released by the 24-hour school safety tip line that students, parents, school staff, and concerned community members can use to confidentially report school and student safety concerns.
The program received nearly 1,800 actionable tips -- a 37.6 percent jump from 2018, according to a press release.
Students and concerned adults made 662 more tips to the Safe2Tell Wyoming program in 2019 than the previous year. Students submitted the most tips using a mobile browser, which is a shift from previous years, where the mobile app was the primary method of reporting.
"The increase shows the level of trust students have in the program and their willingness to take on the responsibilities needed to report concerning behaviors," said Bill Morse, the Safe2Tell Wyoming program manager.
While school attacks -- the original reason for the Safe2Tell program -- are top of mind for many, Safe2Tell has now become a resource for students to report any threats to school and student safety. Data from the 2019 calendar year shows suicide is the category that receives the most reports, followed by vaping, bullying, drugs, and self-harm.
Established in October 2016, the program has received almost 3,800 tips that include, but are not limited to, suicide threats, bullying, and depression.
As always, Safe2Tell is confidential. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-844-WYO-SAFE, the free mobile app, or safe2tellwy.org.
