Hank Adams, right, permanent representative of the Indians Trial of Broken Treaties presents letter from the White House to traditional Sioux Chief Frank Fools Crow, left, at border of Pine Ridge Reservation in Scenic, South Dakota, on May 5, 1973. Henry “Hank” Adams, Assiniboine-Sioux, died Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, Washington, according to the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. Influential Native American rights advocate and author Vine Deloria Jr. called Adams the "most important Indian" because he was involved with nearly every major event in American Indian history from the 1960s forward.