ROCK SPRINGS — While many beer festivals around the world have been cancelled, locals and visitors are can continue to participate in the annual Sweetwater Blues and Brews festival on Aug. 8 in Downtown Rock Springs. This six-hour event features food vendors, music and rare and unique beers.
The event offers participants a way to cool down with a stout or lager while appreciating friendships, live entertainment and fresh air at the 14th annual Sweetwater Blues and Brews from 2-8 p.m. on Aug. 8 in Bunning Park.
Preparations are underway to make this year's festival the best one yet. Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n' Brews for one set price — $30 including admission. There will also be a VIP package available this year for $45 which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited edition pint glass. Discounted tickets will also be available online, in advance of this year's event to save festival goers time and money.
More information on where to purchase advance tickets and music line-up will be released soon.
All proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n' Brews is presented by Rocky Mountain Bank with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Simplot, Sweetwater Join Travel and Tourism Board, Eric Phillips Attorney at Law, and All West Communication.
A line-up of performers will be available soon as well as other information.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.