ROCK SPRINGS—Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply was recognized as the winner of the Paint the Town Pink cancer awareness storefront decorating contest at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Nov. 5.
Kaitlyn Hren and Reanna Maslen painted the Murdoch’s window display, which covers the four windows between the store’s entrance and exit doors and features images of antlers and cowgirl boots accompanied by the slogans “save a rack” and “give cancer the boot.” It was their first year participating in the Paint the Town Pink contest. They used a mixture of acrylic paint and Dawn dish soap to create their art.
Hren and Maslen were put in charge of the window display by their managers and given free reign to do whatever they wanted with the design. Hren said they searched for inspiration online, then found a way to make it their own. Raising awareness about breast cancer is especially important to workers at Murdoch’s since one of the assistant managers they worked with, Paula, had breast cancer.
