ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Historical Museum will host a book reading and signing with author Michael S. Owen from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the museum at 201 B St.
Released in July, "After Ike: On the Trail of the Century-old Journey that Changed America" chronicles the story of a century-old trip that changed the United States and continues to impact us all.
After Ike relates the story of the 1919 military convoy featuring 81 vehicles and 300 people that drove from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco. Such a trip had never before been undertaken, and many experts thought it impossible. West of Chicago all the way to California, the roads were not much more than two ruts across the prairie.
One of the men on the trip was Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later wrote that this trip convinced him of the need for an interstate highway system. Owen read daily journals from this trip and utilized these to follow exactly the same route. Unlike the modern interstate highway system, this original route passed through many small towns, including Rock Springs and Green River, following the Lincoln Highway for much of the trip, according to a press release.
The Lincoln Highway Association is staging a re-enactment of this original trip, departing from the White House on Friday, Aug. 30, with plans to arrive in San Francisco a full month later. Owen has joined the group and just like the century-old convoy, they will pass right through downtown Rock Springs and Green River.
Owen agreed to share his book along the way, and will read from both the introduction and the chapter on Wyoming. He will be available to sign copies of his book and answer questions after the reading.
Michael S. Owen is a retired U.S. ambassador. During his 30 years as a foreign service officer, he worked in numerous countries across Africa and Asia. Now that he's back home, he's delighting in traveling around his own country, and has driven over the Lincoln Highway several times, according to the release.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed Sundays and major holidays.
For more information, call 307-362-3138 or visit www.rwy.net or www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.
