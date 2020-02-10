SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Historical Museum Curator Amanda Benson conducted a seminar Saturday on quilt care and preservation, the first in a new series of seminars planned by the museum called Preserving Our Precious Possessions.
Upcoming seminars will cover subjects such as the care of photographs, firearms, and family heirlooms. Announcements will be made as the seminars are scheduled.
For additional information, call 307-872-6435, email info@sweetwatermuseum.org or visit www.sweetwatermuseum.org or www.facebook.com/WCHM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.