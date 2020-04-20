SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its non-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, are sponsoring a Scholarship Program and Essay contest for 2020.
SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
The Scholarship Program is open to Sweetwater County high school seniors who will attend a college program in the summer or fall 2020. Participants will write and submit an essay of no more than 3,000 words using the theme: "How a Local Historical Event or Person Impacts my Life."
The winning essay will be published in local newspapers and will earn a $500 scholarship.
ESSAY CONTEST
The Essay Contest is for students in grades six through 11; each grade will have its own winner. Essays written and sent in by competitors can be no longer than 1,500 words. The subject: "A Local Historical Event That Inspires Me." The winning essay in each grade will earn its writer a $50 prize and will be published in local newspapers.
Submissions for the Scholarship Program and Essay Contest must sent or postmarked by June 1, 2020.
For more information visit https://www.sweetwatermuseum.org/index.php/learn/scholarship-and-essay-contest, or contact Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady at 307-872-6435, or programs@sweetwatermuseum.org.
