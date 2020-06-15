GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River announced a new online program for kids and families on Thursday.
"Homeseum Activities!" is free and can be found on the museum's website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org.
Designed with families spending more time at home in mind, "Homeseum Activities!" features PDF projects designed to be created at home using a minimum of supplies commonly found around the house.
Current topics include curating items at home and preserving family artifacts. More items are planned.
"Check out 'Homeseum Activities!' and all our other great activities at www.sweetwatermuseum.org," Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady said. "Once on our website, go to the 'Learn' tab, and click 'Digital Outreach.'"
