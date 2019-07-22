GREEN RIVER — Few Miles South entertains audience members at the Mansface Mountain Music Festival on Friday at Expedition Island in Green River. Band members include Blake English, left, Tori Lund, center, and Ted Wells. Few Miles South is a country and southern rock group created by South Georgia raised English and Los Angeles native Lund. The two met in 2014 while playing in an L.A. church. Lund, a classically trained singer and piano teacher, and English, a multi-instrumentalist and producer, connected over a shared love of country music.
Proceeds from the music festival will benefit the Muley Fanatics Foundation and go toward projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions as well as wildlife research.
