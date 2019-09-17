Mustang Preview Day is Oct. 9.

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the 2019 Mustang Preview Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m with a 9 a.m.check in on Oct. 9 on the college's Rock Springs campus.
Mustang Preview Day is an opportunity for juniors and seniors in high school and their families to visit Western. During this event, everyone will be given the opportunity to attend a welcome session and an Academic/Student Life Fair, where they will have the chance to visit with faculty in all departments as well as clubs and organizations. Students will be split into two groups based on their grade level, such as junior or senior.
"Mustang Preview Day is an awesome chance for high school juniors, seniors, and parents to experience the true college experience and live life as a Mustang for a day. This is going to be an exciting event with opportunities to meet with faculty, take a tour of campus, and win some amazing prizes with free lunch provided. This is an event to definitely not miss out on," Kurtis Wilkinson, director of Admissions and Recruitment at Western said in a press release.
Each group will have the chance to attend a Financial Aid and Admissions session, take a campus tour and eat a free all-you-can-eat lunch. Raffle tickets will be given out to students for participating in different activities throughout the day and there will be prize drawings at the end of the event.
Parents and high school counselors are invited as well to participate in a parent session where they will learn information about Western and how to help their students be successful here. Western encourages all juniors, seniors, and their families to attend.
For more information Wilkinson, at kwilkinson@westernwyoming.edu. or download the Mustang Connections app at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.