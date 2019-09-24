Rock Springs — Rock Springs, Evanston, Laramie and Buffalo are coming together on Saturday for My Fest.
My Fest Wyoming is a free community event that will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Bunning Park, Evans Street in Rock Springs.
All are welcome to attend the free My Fest event that celebrates Wyoming's youth.
MY LIFE is a free empowering group for youth ages 13 to 23 who have experience with mental health, substance abuse, foster care and other challenges, who use their experience to help other improve the systems that serve youth. MY LIFE welcomes any young people in the age range to join, and does not require any other program membership. My Fest will bring music, art, entertainment and youth empowerment for the afternoon so the community can experience what being part of MY LIFE is all about.
The event will highlight local bands, hip hop artists and other performers. In addition, there will be games, face painting, crafts, free food and hundreds of resources for youth and families.
MY LIFE chapters across Wyoming support youth by:
• Featuring inspirational speakers, uplifting entertainment, fun activities, free food and information on a variety of topics important to youth
• Actively engage through teaching, coaching and mentoring.
• Using their voices to inspire and create positive change for themselves and others in their community.
• Hosting regular events, performances, special events, social media and presentations.
• Sharing their stories and support each other in overcoming obstacles and reaching their goals.
About MY LIFE
Sponsored by Magellan Healthcare in Wyoming, MY LIFE provides a place where youth can practice social skills, learn from presenters and provide and receive peer mentoring. MY LIFE members develop critical skills in leadership. They act as advisors to Magellan, providers and other agencies to help improve services and systems that serve youth.
MY LIFE also provides a much-needed voice in the community to combat negative views about behavioral health and foster care issues.
MY LIFE was founded in Arizona in 2008 and in addition to our group in Wyoming, now includes 12 groups in Arizona, Louisiana, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Florida.
For more information, visit the MY LIFE page on the Magellan Healthcare in Wyoming website.
About Magellan Health
Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators.
For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.