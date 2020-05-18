SWEETWATER COUNTY — For many, many years, a stuffed beaver has graced the gallery of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, greeting all visitors, especially children.
But it has no name, and the museum is calling on the children of Sweetwater County to remedy that with a contest.
Contestants are invited to submit their name suggestions to the museum at www.sweetwatercountymuseum@outlook.com, along with their own name, age, and where they go to school. Entries will be limited to one per child, and one name suggestion.
Names may be posted on the museum Facebook page, but must also send an email that contains the required information.
The deadline for entries is midnight on May 31. The winner will be announced during the first week of June.
The winner (or winners, in the event of duplicates) will receive a special prize from the museum.
