GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming National Guard began their summer training at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport Saturday. According to the Guard, 34 soldiers are working on leveling out and adding drainage to the dirt airstrip located South of Green River.
This Guard Unit, when called out overseas, will build this type of airstrip. The Guard will work on the airstrip until Aug.16, with the unit leaving the area on Aug.17.
Of the City of Green River had contracted this project, the Guard estimates the project would have cost the city $2.5 million. The plan is to move about 10,000 cubic yards of dirt over 6,300 feet of the runway, according to a press release.
