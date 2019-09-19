GREEN RIVER -- The Green River High School chapter of National Honor Society will conduct a public meeting to discuss building a dog park in the city of Green River. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Green River High School commons. National Honor Society members will present information and gather public feedback.
For the last two years, NHS has been fundraising to build a dog park. The chapter is working with Green River Parks and Recreation to get things going.
