Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.