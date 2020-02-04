ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is bringing a new vibe, live performances, cool tunes, artists and specialty vendors to Downtown with a new event series - 2nd Saturday. The inaugural event is Saturday, Feb. 8 at venues throughout Downtown Rock Springs.
There is no cost to attend. The event also feature Western Wyoming Community College’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off 2020 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Bunning Hall. In addition to Bunning Hall, chili sampling will take place at:
• Coal Train Coffee Depot
• Square State Brewing
• New Studio Photography and Framing
• Boschettos
• Cowboy Crepes and Cafe
• Bitter Creek Brewing
• The Bike and Trike
• Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar
Since the first 2nd Saturday falls near Valentine’s Day, Saturday’s theme is Love and Art. There will be plenty of gift ideas for your special Valentine throughout Downtown including from participating artists, according to a press release.
The event also includes:
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Transformations Face Painting: Bi Rite, 409 Broadway
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Pop Up Art Show and Walk: Escape Day Spa and Boutique, 430 Broadway
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Native Sun Food Truck: in front of Square State Brewing, 422 South Main St.
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Pine Bluffs Distillery sampling: Escape Day Spa and Boutique, 430 Broadway
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kid's Archery Day: High Alpine Archery, 432 Fifth St., $10, open to ages 8 to 14, all equipment included.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Leatherwork Show: Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m..: Grand Teton Distillery sampling: New Studio Photography and Framing, 420 South Broadway
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Backwards Distilling Company sampling: Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: WildFlower and Company's February Event: WildFlower and Company, 517 Rennie
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits sampling: Wildflower and Co. (517 Rennie), 11 am to 3 pm
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fly Tying with Seedskadee Chapter No. 533 of Trout Unlimited: Square State Brewing, 422 S Main St.
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Live music by Morgan and Friends featuring Harold Bjork: Coal Train Coffee Company, 501 S Main St.
• Noon-5 p.m.: Bookmark Crafts: Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Red Desert Humane Society and Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue: former Friendly Zebra location , 414 Broadway
Scavenger Hunt
In conjunction with the 2nd Saturday activities throughout Downtown on Saturday, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is launching their first ever mobile scavenger hunt using the GooseChase app, available for free from iTunes or Google Play.
The hunt is only available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Feb. 8 when hunters can earn points by completing missions in Downtown. The interactive missions include videos and photo postings.
“We hope the scavenger hunt adds a new twist while encouraging hunters to get out explore parts of Downtown they might not be as familiar with,” Trina Brittain, Marketing and Events Coordinator said in a press release.
“The missions are fun and appropriate for all ages,” Brittain said. “We especially encourage the participants to take pictures and post them on social media.”
To use the GooseChase app:
• Download the free GooseChase iPhone or Android app onto your phone or tablet.
• Register for a personal account with a username and password of your choice.
• Search for the Second Saturday Scavenger Hunt and follow the prompts.
The list of missions for Second Saturday won’t be accessible until 10 am on Feb. 8, but you can sign up any time before or during the hunt.
The top three scavenger hunt teams will win great prizes.
For a full list of events and updates visit www.DowntownRS.com and look for the 2nd Saturdays tab under events and activities.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
