Journalist Neil Sheehan is shown in New York, Nov. 29, 1988. Sheehan, a reporter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who broke the story of the Pentagon Papers for The New York Times and who chronicled the deception at the heart of the Vietnam War in his epic book about the war, has died. He was 84.

