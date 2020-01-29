ROCK SPRINGS -- The Community Fine Arts Center Board is offering a new scholarship designed to assist Sweetwater County School District No. 1 seniors. Students who have focused on taking art classes during their high school years are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
A longstanding collaboration between Sweetwater No. 1, the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County has allowed the Community Fine Arts Center to publicly display the extensive art collection owned by the school district. Once the CFAC became a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, this asset to the community has continued to expand bringing in performances, traveling exhibitions, and providing classes, according to a press release.
The CFAC Advisory Board, working with the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, has established fundraising efforts which will now provide a college scholarship for seniors in Sweetwater No. 1 to reward a student’s commitment to the arts demonstrated by concentration of their high school studies in art.
This year, 2020, former Rock Springs High School graduate and inductee to the RSHS Hall of Fame, Dr. Jay Bachicha, is donating funds to double the scholarship amount to $1,000.
“Art – with her sisters music and literature – allows the human spirit to soar,” Bachicha said in a press release. “This scholarship honors an artist who will bring us new perspectives and who will reflect, through their visions, the things that celebrate our humanity and the wonderful world around us.”
The criteria to be eligible along with their art class focus, includes continuing their education at a Wyoming postsecondary school. They will submit a portfolio of five pieces of their artwork, write a short essay and ask for letters of support from two high school teachers.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco said, “As a member of the Community Fine Arts Center Advisory Board, we are happy to announce this new scholarship to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 high school seniors. We are particularly pleased to make this award available to students who have had a love and passion for art during their high school experience, but may or may not be considering a career path that involves art. With the inclusion of the generous donation from Dr. Jay Bachicha, this scholarship could be a valuable addition to a student’s financial plan at any of Wyoming’s postsecondary institutions. Please review the application and if you meet the criteria, I strongly encourage you to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”
Copies of the application are available from district secondary art teachers, the school guidance offices and the Community Fine Arts Center.
